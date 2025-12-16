University of Liverpool breaks ground at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The University of Liverpool has marked the first exciting step towards its upcoming Bengaluru campus with a ground-breaking ceremony held at Alembic City. The event at Alembic City brought together senior leadership from the University of Liverpool, UK government representatives, academic partners, and a range of industry leaders, reaffirming the University’s commitment to building a future-ready education and research ecosystem in India.

High profile speaker at the event included Chandru Iyer, Deputy British High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala who signed an MoU with the University at its launch event in May this year. Young people from The School of Raya in Bengaluru also gave a performance at the event. The campus, set to begin operations in 2026, represents a significant step forward in India-UK higher education collaboration.