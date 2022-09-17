Vegetable prices skyrocket, coriander bunch costs Rs 60

Bengaluru: The recent incessant rains have damaged the spinach and vegetable crops and the effect has started to affect the consumers. A bunch of coriander is being sold at Rs 60, and other vegetable prices too have been fluctuating.

A few days ago, coriander was being sold at Rs 20 per bunch. APMC trader and K R Market spinach trader, Soppu Kumar said that the difference in the availability of products in the market is the reason for the sudden price rise. 'Due to rain, the price of greens has increased. In particular, the amount of planted coriander has decreased. A thick bundle is selling up to Rs 50-60. Sabsige soppu (Dill leaves) is being sold at Rs 40 per bunch. Menthe(Fenugreek) and palak prices have also increased and this situation will continue for some more days,' he said.

The prices of beetroot, chillies and peas have also increased by over Rs 50 per kg. The price of these vegetables was low last week. The rate of each vegetable has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg. 'Carrots are being sold at Rs 80 per kg, radish at Rs 80, beans at Rs 100 and peas at Rs 120. Tomato, brinjal, potato, onion, bitter gourd prices remained stable. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg,'' say Venkatesh and Tabrej, vegetable traders at KR market. As before, it takes months to supply the required amount of vegetables to the market. He informed that till then the price hike was not wrong.