Veterinary officer alleges assault by group during leopard rescue op

Tumakuru: A government veterinary officer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people during a leopard rescue operation in this district and they also obstructed his departmental vehicle, police said on Saturday

The incident occurred at Hebbaur police station limits and involved Prayag H S, Assistant Director of Veterinary Medical Services at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, who was deputed to oversee the health and welfare of three elephants participating in the TumakuruDussera procession, they said.

According to his complaint, on October 22, Tumakuru Range Forest Officer Basavaraju informed him about a leopard that had climbed a coconut tree at a farm in Thimmasandra village of Tumakuru taluk.Prayag reached the spot with his assistant and driver after being asked to assist in tranquillising the animal, if required, it said.

Forest department officials and members of an NGO were present at the spot, where around 50-60 villagers had gathered, the complaint said.At around 8.47 am, a group of 10-15 people allegedly began instigating others and obstructing the operation to capture the leopard, it alleged.

Despite repeated warnings by forest officials, and police personnel about the possibility of a wildlife attack, some people refused to move to a safe location, it alleged.Some individuals allegedly threatened to strip the officials’ if they did not catch the leopard immediately. Amid the commotion, the animal descended from the coconut tree and fled, the FIR stated.

The complainant further alleged that some people surrounded him, pushed and shoved him, struck him on the back with their hands and abused him. They also allegedly obstructed his departmental vehicle when he was leaving for hospital for treatment, it said.

A case was registered against a group of 15 unidentified people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful restraint,voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace., unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant from discharging their public functions, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.