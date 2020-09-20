Volunteers of BBMP Mahadevapura zone turn focus on malls

Bengaluru: With easing of relaxations post-lockdown, the government is accentuating its efforts to keep the citizens safe. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP), Mahadevapura zone has asked the staffers of malls to get tested

The zone has commenced testing camps.. "The malls have readily agreed to get them tested. We have increased the testing.

We are ding 2,000 tests each day. Of the people who tested positive, 80% of them were asked to be in home isolation, and the rest whose condition is serious were sent to various hospitals for treatment," one of the volunteers working with the citizen quarantine squad said. The BBMP has been working in tandem with the Resident Welfare Associations and Bangalore Apartments Federation.

"Almost 1,000 volunteers from the apartments registered for the citizen quarantine squad programme. As part of this, testing has been undertaken in many apartment complexes in conjunction with the BBMP," BAF General Secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said.

As reported by the civic agency, till September 18, Bengaluru has 21,020 active containment zones, out of which RR Nagara has the highest at 4,689, followed by Bengaluru South at 3,160 and Bommanahalli at 3,156. Mahadevapura zone has reported 2,702 containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East at 1,917. 68% of the total containment zones reported in the city so far, continue to remain active, while 32% have returned to normal.