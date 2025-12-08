  1. Home
Warder held for trying to smuggle narcotics inside prison

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 7:06 AM IST
Bengaluru: A warder of the Bengaluru Central Prison has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cigarettes and a narcotic substance into the jail by concealing them in his undergarments.

Rahul Patil, posted as a warder at the high-security facility, was detained on Friday evening at the main entrance after Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel grew suspicious during frisking when the door-frame metal detector began beeping repeatedly.

A subsequent physical check led to the recovery of two cigarette packets and a narcotic substance, officials said.

Prison Superintendent Paramesh filed a complaint with the police and placed Patil under suspension immediately. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case.

BengaluruPrison SmugglingNarcoticsWarder ArrestedKSISF
