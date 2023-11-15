We are all BJP workers, let's work together: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: The BJP's new state president BY Vijayendra has said that Stop telling that I am a Lingayat, I am Vokkaliga, I belong to that caste, this caste. Instead we all have to work together as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.



MLA Vijayendra took office as the 11th President of Karnataka BJP on Wednesday. Nalin Kumar Kateel handed over the party flag to Vijayendra at Karnataka BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, I assumed the post of President with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh. He said at the outset that he would make sincere efforts to save the trust reposed in me by lakhs of workers of the state.

I did not expect to get the presidency. From the moment JP Nadda announced my name, all the leaders personally wished me well. I will get the instructions and advice of all the elders and Sangh Parivar leaders and organize it. He said that he will take to the streets day and night by tying a wheel to his leg and raising his voice and fighting against the corrupt government.

Our goal now is to win 28 out of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. We have no self interest in this. Prime Minister Modi, who dreams of making India a top country without taking a single day off, should strengthen his power. Earlier, Yeddyurappa was made fun of when he said that we will win more than 20 Lok Sabha seats. But BJP won 25 seats during his presidency. Now we have to work to win 28 constituencies, said Vijayendra.

During the election Congress leaders criticized our government as a 40% government. People believed the lies told by the Congress. Now the Congress is going to implement the allegations I have made. The MLAs of the ruling party are walking with their heads down. They are not getting any grants. He gave a call that all of us have to work again with determination to make the BJP flourish again in Karnataka, which is the stronghold of the BJP in South India,.

For the first time I have been elected as a people's representative and ascended to the post of president by the blessings of the people of Shikaripura taluk. On this occasion, he thanked the voters of Shikaripura and the elders who organized the party for getting this important position.

Speaking on this occasion, former CM Yeddyurappa said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda's blessing and as per their order, Vijayendra took charge as the state president. We will call Amit Shah to Bengaluru and invite lakhs of people and we will have a big ceremony. Vijayendra said that the enthusiasm has increased after the announcement.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said, Vijayendra should also be given the same cooperation and strength as you have given me. All elders will cooperate. Party should be organized through collective leadership. He said that we will accompany Vijayendra as a support.