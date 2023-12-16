Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka on Saturday launched "Wellness on Wheels," a mobile clinic initiative by Volvo Group and Narayana Health, with support from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The mobile clinic will travel across Karnataka, focusing on preventive screening and diagnosis for heart disease and cancer, along with providing other medical services. Volvo Group, in partnership with Narayana Health, has built and provided an advanced mobile clinic.

The launch event was attended by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Kamal Bali, Dr Devi Shetty, Health Commissioner Randeep IAS, and Health Mission Director, Karnataka, Dr Naveen.

The Health and Family Welfare Department will provide basic infrastructure support to the mobile clinic at government hospitals and primary health centres. The initiative aims to reach economically disadvantaged sections of society in districts, taluks, rural areas, and slums across Karnataka. The mobile clinic is equipped with advanced screening equipment for cancer and heart ailments, including ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, and cancer screening. It is Wi-Fi-enabled for telemedicine and consultation with experts at Narayana Health Hospital.

The 42-foot-long mobile clinic is air-conditioned, has a diagnostic lab, a chemical toilet, and is independently powered. It also has storage space for carrying canopies and chairs for patients.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao appreciated Volvo Group and Narayana Health for the societal outreach initiative. Kamal Bali, President, and MD, Volvo Group India, emphasised the importance of making health and wellness more inclusive. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, highlighted the significance of early diagnosis for saving lives. "Wellness on Wheels" is built on a Volvo Prime mover FM 4x2, fitted with automated I-shift transmission and advanced medical equipment. The vehicle is equipped with safety features, including air suspension and ABS brakes.