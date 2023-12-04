Will contest LS polls if high command consents: Rajanna

Tumkur: The Minister of Cooperation Department, KN Rajanna on Sunday said that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections if the green signal comes from the high command. “I want to contest the Lok Sabha elections.” He had recently said that he has demanded the ticket for the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. Now he has said that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections again.

Talking about the bomb threat mail to Bengaluru schools, he said that this is not the first bomb threat. Earlier it came to Infosys. There is information that metal detector companies do email marketing like this. An investigation is now underway. Everything will come out in the investigation. Fake callers should be punished. He said that the Home Minister is thinking of bringing this type of law.

As technology advances, new problems or crisis appear. Some people are psycho. They keep doing this. In some places, they receive emails saying that bombs have been placed on planes. If all that has happened, they will sit somewhere and draw a line. He said that all the problems that have arisen have not materialized.

He responded to the issue of Somanna joining the Congress by stating, it is his personal matter. I don’t know about that. They said that they will make a decision after December 6. I got to know that from TV. A non-political event to be held on December 6. A religious event is held at Siddaganga Mutt.

Speaking about the five state elections, he said that the election results of five states are already out. BJP has got a majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. The Congress party has a majority in Telangana. What all this means is that local parties have no future. All the Chief Ministers who have worked for the people, gained the trust of the people, and there is no problem. The government has been formed once again in such a state, he said. The reason for the defeat of the Congress party is the groupism in our party. Even though there was unity during the elections, it did not work to end the rift. From that point of view, I personally think that the reason for the defeat in the election is due to that groupism. Earlier, Congress had won 15-20 seats in Telangana.

The reason for the defeat of the Congress party is the factionalism in our party. Even though there was unity during the elections, it did not work to close the rift. From that point of view, I personally think that the reason for the defeat of the election is due to that grouping. Congress had won 15 seats out of 20 in Telangana.

There was not a single seat on the Seemandhra, Seemandhra and Telangana were all combined states. The opinions of people here and the people there are not different. Chandrasekhar Rao was the creator of Telangana state. He was given a chance twice. He did family politics by limiting himself to the family. But people do not tolerate family politics. This conclusion has been made for it. He said that we will bow to the decision for the blessings of the people.