Woman dies after being thrown from flyover in car-bike collision
Highlights
Bengaluru: A woman was killed when the bike she was riding pillion with her husband was involved in a collision with a car on a flyover near Devanahalli on Sunday morning.
Police said Netravati (31) and her husband were travelling from Bengaluru towards Chikkaballapur when a car coming in the wrong direction rammed their bike on Bachchalli Gate flyover.
The woman was flung from the flyover by the force of the impact and fell on the road below, suffering a severe head injury and died instantly.
Her husband sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital. The car driver did not stop and fled the scene.
Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle.
