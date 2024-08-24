Live
Woman Drugged and Raped in Karkala: Two Arrested
An incident of rape was reported at the Karkala town police station on the night of August 23.
Karkala: An incident of rape was reported at the Karkala town police station on the night of August 23. The victim, a woman from Karkala town, was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man named Althaf.
According to Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K., the victim and Althaf had been friends on Instagram for the past three months. On Friday, Althaf reportedly went to the woman's workplace, kidnapped her, and took her to a secluded location in a car.
Althaf was later joined by an accomplice, Richard Cardoza, who brought liquor bottles. The woman was forced to drink a laced beverage, after which she was raped and then dropped back at her house.
Both Althaf and Cardoza have been arrested, and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has recorded her statement, which will be submitted to the magistrate. She is currently receiving treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The case has been registered under sections 138, 64, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) with case number 145/24.