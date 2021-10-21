Yediyurappa regrets Kateel's 'drug addict' remark against Rahul Gandhi

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has ask BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel to refrain from making disparaging remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kateel on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi was a 'drug addict and drug peddler'.



Speaking to media persons in Sindagi during his campaign for the BJP candidate on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa said, "No one should speak like that. I will talk to him to know about the background behind such a statement. There was no need to speak that way. No one should speak in a derogatory way against a leader like Rahul Gandhi for whom his party workers have respect."

The opposition party and BJP have been at each other's throats after the State Congress described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'angoota chap'. Withdrawing the words, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that "the uncivil remark made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn".

On Wednesday, BJP locked horns with former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy for his comments against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. On the BJP's official twitter handle they lashed out at Kumaraswamy and made remarks on his personal life. Reacting to it, Kumaraswamy warned the BJP to refrain from getting personal. He said he knew the truth about many leaders of the saffron party.