Vedas, a guiding force: Governor

Yadagirigutta: “Vedic knowledge is the foundation of Indian civilization and culture, and the Vedas are not merely confined to spiritual teachings but also serve as a guiding force for environmental protection, human life, moral values and social harmony,” said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Governor participated at the 26th Telangana Vedic Scholars’ Conference on Saturday, jointly organised by the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the traditional Guru-Shishya (teacher-disciple) system, which has played a significant role in preserving Vedic knowledge across generations. He said that Acharyas, through their continuous practice and dedication, have been safeguarding the purity of Vedic pronunciation, intonation and recitation traditions. The Governor extended his wishes to more than 500 students participating in Vedic examinations. He said their dedication and discipline reflected the bright future of India’s rich cultural heritage. He also congratulated 10 Vedic scholars who received Jayapatras (certificates of recognition).

He emphasised the need to establish a meaningful connection between ancient Indian knowledge and modern science.

He also called for greater encouragement and support for Vedic educational institutions, scholarly assemblies and Gurukuls to ensure the preservation and promotion of Vedic traditions.