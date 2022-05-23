22-Year-Old Died Of An Overdose At A Rave Party In Chennai

Police reported on Sunday that a 22-year-old employee of an information technology firm died after excessive alcohol consumption during an unlawful rave party hosted in a popular mall in the city last night.



Following information about the 'Great Indian Gathering,' police raided the bar, that was apparently operating on the third floor of the mall without the required licence and was'sealed.'



Taking notice of the occurrence, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued a warning to those who organise unlawful gatherings in the city.

As per the senior police official, the man died after excessive alcohol consumption while partying with his buddies at the mall on Saturday night. The source said that the preliminary examination found that he died as a result of excessive drinking. He was from Madipakkam in the city, and his body was handed over to his family after an autopsy at Royapettah Government General Hospital.

However, according to a police news release, Jiwal has authorized a special team led by an inspector to monitor entertainment parties in the city, and the squad identified the illegal rave party on the fourth level of the shopping mall, The Indian Express . The authorities are also looking into whether narcotics were served alongside the alcohol to the attendees.