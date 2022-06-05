3 Children Died Due To Suffocation After Getting Trapped Inside Car

Three children including two boys and a girl died of suspected asphyxia after being stuck inside an abandoned car during playing at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district late on Saturday.



As per the police sources, Nithisha, 7 years old and Nithish, 5 years old were the children of Nagaraj, a daily-wage labourer of Keelatheru at Lebbai Kudiyiruppu, and Kabishanth 4 year old, the son of worker Sudhan, were neighbours and succumbed to the incident.

According to police, the three children left their homes after lunch on Saturday to play. Manikandan, Nagaraj's brother, had parked the Honda automobile near the residence a few days ago. According to authorities, the car's rear door can only be opened from the outside due to a mechanical malfunction. The three children who boarded the vehicle became imprisoned.

When the parents discovered their children were missing in the evening, they began hunting for them. The parents were informed about this by a bystander who had spotted the children playing near the car. The parents were shocked to discover all three children comatose inside the car.

They smashed open the car door with the help of witnesses and drove the youngsters to the Panagudi government hospital, where medics proclaimed them dead.

The Superintendent of Police P Saravanan stated that the automobile had been left there for three days and the children could have died from suffocation owing to a lack of air and heat. Speaker M Appavu paid a visit to the hospital and expressed his sympathies to the parents.