AIADMK urges cadres to work unitedly to win 2021 Assembly polls

Chennai: The Executive Committee of ruling AIADMK met here on Monday and passed a resolution exhorting its cadres to work unitedly to win the Assembly election slated next year.

The committee also passed resolutions urging the Centre to release pending GST dues, not to give Karnataka the permission to build the Mekedatu dam and also to drop the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the party said on Monday

The meeting was held at the party headquarters here and a festive mood was seen outside the building.

Party cadres gave a rousing welcome to both Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Different types of drums were played outside the AIADMK headquarters and there was even an elephant to welcome the two leaders.

The meeting also passed resolutions urging the Central government to release funds to fight Covid-19 pandemic, retrieve the Katchatheevu islet transferred to Sri Lanka and to include an expert from Tamil Nadu in the committee to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia.