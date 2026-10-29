CM Vijay tells ministers to prioritise basic needs, ensure transport tenders

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday directed ministers to prioritise people’s basic needs, ensure transparency in government tenders and remain committed to an administration free of corruption and commissions.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai, CM Vijay emphasised that ministers should understand public grievances and focus on addressing everyday concerns, particularly drinking water shortages and inadequate road infrastructure.

His instructions came during discussions on a range of issues, including industrial investment proposals, electricity supply, implementation of government schemes and the fulfilment of election promises, according to reports from the meeting.

The Chief Minister outlined three priorities for his Cabinet: responding to public needs, maintaining transparency in tender procedures and ensuring integrity in ministerial functioning. He asked ministers to give precedence to matters that directly affect people’s lives. Drinking water supply and road facilities figured prominently in his directions.

CM Vijay stressed that ministers should remain aware of the requirements of the public and work towards meeting essential needs.

On government contracts, he called for transparent tender processes and asked ministers to exercise care in matters relating to the award of tenders. He also urged them to uphold a commitment to functioning without corruption or commissions.

The Cabinet reportedly discussed proposals concerning permissions for companies planning to establish new businesses in Tamil Nadu, as well as approvals sought by existing enterprises seeking to expand their operations.

Power supply was another major subject of discussion, with electricity outages bringing attention to measures aimed at strengthening supply reliability. Proposals to promote battery energy storage projects were reportedly considered as part of these deliberations.

The discussions also covered steps required to implement government programmes, progress towards delivering election commitments and targets set for individual sectors. These formed part of the broader review of the administration’s development priorities.

Other subjects reportedly taken up included the law and order situation, the provision of land pattas to poor families through the Revenue Department and a proposed social justice survey.

While reports indicated that these issues featured in the Cabinet’s deliberations, details of specific approvals, financial allocations and implementation schedules were not immediately available.

The Chief Minister’s directions placed public service and administrative accountability at the centre of the meeting, with an emphasis on ensuring that ministers respond to basic civic requirements while maintaining integrity in government decisions.



