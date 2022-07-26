Collector In Tamil Nadu Makes Possible For A Disabled Daughter To Return Home

A college student with a disability from Sithan Nagar near Nalattinpudur now has a 60-metre paved block road leading to her home. The credit of construction of the road goes to Collector K Senthil Raj's quick action.

The daughter of Perumalsamy and Nallamari, Thangamariammal, 19 years old has had a disability from the age of two and a half. The girl had to be carried by her parents in and out of the one kilometer-long street up until this point because there was no road leading to her home.

Thangamariammal, a student of BA English at a Tirunelveli government college, petitioned the Collector on June 27 to build a road on her street. Senthil Raj wasted no time in ordering the Kovilpatti Union representatives to construct a paver-block road at Sithan Nagar.

The 19-year-old girl stated that every time she had to enter or exit the house. She had to witness my parents' struggle. She can now go around easily because of the officials. Seenivasan, the Kovilpatti Block Development Officer, estimates the paver-block road's length and width to be 60 metres and 3 metres, respectively. A budget of Rs 2 lakh from the panchayat general money was used to build it.

The Collector has directed that steps be taken to install a bituminous tar road close to the student's home. The construction of a road in the colony was the subject of numerous petitions Perumalsamy, an MGNREGA employee, said he had submitted during the course of the previous 10 years to the collectorate, Kovilpatti taluk office, union office, and Nalattinpudur panchayat office. He added that he appreciate the authorities. His daughter can now move about much more safely and easily.