College Student In Tamil Nadu Gang-Raped At Knife Point

A shocking incident came into light when the police in Tamil Nadu stated about a 20-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu on Thursday in front of her boyfriend.



The girl and her boyfriend belong to the same class. The college student, who was out with her boyfriend, was sexually assaulted on Thursday night when they stopped at a remote location in the Kancheepuram district.

Officials claimed that when the couple was in the remote area, two inebriated guys wearing masks saw the couple, they began by attacking the man. Later, the two masked males were joined by four additional men, who also raped the victim. According to a senior police officer, the group threatened the girl with a knife and led her to a shadowy and doomy location. Then one by one, they all attacked her sexually.

According to him, a search is ongoing to find the sixth man who has gone missing while five individuals have been detained. Furthermore, a case has has been filed and investigation is going on. The case has been based on sexual harrasment.