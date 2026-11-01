CPM welcomes social justice survey, seeks all-party meeting

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Cabinet’s decision to constitute a commission for a social justice survey, while urging the government to convene an all-party meeting before the panel begins its work.

In a statement, the party’s state executive committee said consultations with political parties would help the commission fulfil its mandate and ensure that the exercise provides a comprehensive assessment of social and economic conditions across Tamil Nadu. The Cabinet has decided to conduct the state-level survey after the Union government completes its Census. A commission comprising retired High Court judges and Indian Administrative Service officers will be constituted to undertake the exercise, according to the statement. Welcoming the move, the CPI(M) said political parties in Tamil Nadu, barring the Bharatiya Janata Party, had long pressed for such an enumeration.