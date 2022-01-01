Four Workers Were Killed And Seven Were Injured While A firework Factory In Tamil Nadu Exploded

Four workers at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kalathur village, near Nathampatti, were killed in an explosion on Saturday morning.C Vazhividu Murugan, 38, is said to own the cracker unit, according to sources. The apartment has about ten rooms. Workers reported to work as usual on Saturday morning.



The public in the area heard a blast and saw the explosion at the fireworks manufacturing unit about 8.30 a.m. They quickly notified the authorities, including the police and the fire service.

Earthmovers were called in to clean the debris and rescue the workers from the collapsed building materials. S Kumar 38, years old, P Periyasami, 65years old and S Veerakumar, 40years old were among the 30 workmen who perished on the spot. Another worker, P Murugesan, 38year old was reportedly dead when he arrived at the Sivakasi government hospital for treatment.

Aside from that, seven other people were hurt, including an eight-year-old kid, who are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital, according to the district fire and rescue department.

The explosion occurred as the chemicals were being mixed in a room. According to them, the explosion caused three rooms in the structure to entirely collapse. The Nathampatti police have opened a case in this regard, and an investigation is proceeding.