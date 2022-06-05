Greater Chennai Traffic Police Are Resolving Issues Raised By Residents Online

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has taken notice of the growing importance of social media in all sectors of life. They are currently active on the majority of platforms and are resolving issues made by locals through social media. Over the last 73 days, they've also filed over 1,000 cases based on complaints received via social media channels.



E Sugumaran, an Ayanavaram resident, shared a photo on Twitter of old, rusty two-wheelers abandoned on NMK Street, claiming the vehicles were causing traffic congestion and posing a threat to life.

He also included the Greater Chennai Traffic Police in his list of targets. The vehicles were removed 18 hours later, and police tweeted a photo of the cleared street. The GCTP is now active on social media sites such as WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. They have their own mobile app as well.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Kapilkumar C Saratkar said that they have been using social media tools to address public problems since March 20. They make every effort to resolve issues as quickly as possible. After users tag the official handles, a team overseen by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Planning, receives notifications. They also respond that action will be done and then forward it to a jurisdictional inspector.

When the problem is resolved, the police notify the complainant via social media. Saratkar stated that they strive to resolve concerns within 24 hours, but that delays can occur depending on the nature of the difficulties.

From March 20 to June 3, the GCTP Twitter account received 444 complaints, with 429 of them being addressed. Police have responded to 491 of the 511 complaints made on WhatsApp. They have resolved 103 of the 104 complaints received through the GCTP app.

Meanwhile, cases are also being booked as a result of complaints. Cases have been filed for traffic offences, rash driving, individual behaviour, and driving without a helmet, among other things.