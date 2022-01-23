Health Minister Of Tamil Nadu Said That The State Has Witnessed Lower Number Of Covid-19 Fatalities Compared To Other States

According to Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday, since 65 percent of the population gets two doses of immunisation, the number of fatalities caused by Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was 'lower' than in other states. He said that deaths from Covid-19 occurred in people who had not had a single dose of vaccine and were over 60 years old with comorbidities.

Subramanian emphasised the need of becoming immunised to protect oneself from the virus, stating that 89 percent of individuals have had their first dose of vaccination and 65 percent have received their second dosage.

He advised that while it is encouraging to see that Covid-19-related mortality has been minimal in Tamil Nadu, it is tragic that individuals who succumb to the virus have not even got a single dose of immunisation. To prevent themselves from the infection, people should get immunised.

According to him, daily Covid-19 instances in Tamil Nadu were nearing 30,000, which was relatively low compared to Maharashtra, which was hovering around 50,000, Kerala, 30,000-40,000, and Karnataka, which had 30,000 daily cases. He stated that thus far, 76.23 percent of eligible teenagers have got vaccinations, while 1.84 lakh people have received the 'precautionary booster dose' immunisation, out of a total of 5.55 lakh persons who have been selected to receive the third dosage.

Subramanian explained that the number of people who received the single dosage vaccine in Chennai has reached 94.19 percent, while the number of people who received the second dose has reached 74.11 percent. According to him, 3.32 crore individuals benefited from the health department's 18 massive vaccination camps. On September 12 of last year, the state administration began a weekly mass immunisation campaign.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu surpassed the dreadful 30,000-infection mark on Saturday, bringing the total to 31,03,410. A total of 33 persons have died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of people who have died to 37,178.