Hospital In Chennai Treated 16-Year Old Child With Over 100-Degree Spine Curvature

A 16-year-old kid underwent successful surgery at MGM Healthcare Hospital to address a spinal abnormality. The youngster has high-grade idiopathic kyphoscoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine, per a press release released on Thursday. He was delivered to the hospital with a curvature of more than 100 degrees. He required two operations.



The teenager with an irregular spine curvature had two days of 18-hour surgery at MGM Healthcare to address the deformity. The spine was addressed anteriorly on the first day (from the front). By performing disectomies, they opened the chest to loosen the curve. Eight hours were spent on this process. The corrective surgery was carried out utilising rods and screws for 10 hours on the second day after the spine was approached posteriorly.

The extreme sideways and backward curvature, known as kyphoscoliosis, is typically found in adults. The patient's ailment began when he was 10 years old and worsened during the following three years, making it challenging for him to go about his daily tasks.

The 16-year-old patient's hunchback prevented him from even being able to rest flat. The kid, who weighed only 24 kg, also struggled with mental health concerns because of his severe spine abnormality. According to the press statement, while curves greater than 10 degrees are regarded as abnormal, the youngster was brought in with a curvature greater than 100 degrees.