India under threat of religious hegemony: M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to various national leaders cutting across regional and political lines inviting them to nominate their party representatives to the All India Federation for Social Justice, a platform he formed on Republic Day.

Stating that the country is "under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony", Stalin mentioned in the letter that "these forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together".

The platform, Social Justice, had been formed to create a roadmap to take forward the battle for social justice in India and to identify the areas to bring about a common minimum programme to be uniformly adopted by all States.

The letter has been sent to 37 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Farook Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, N Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, Mehbooba Mufti, K Chandrashekar Rao, Udhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav. Tamil leaders who got the letter were AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, PMK founder S Ramadoss, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and Vaiko.

Stalin said the federation has been essentially formed to forge a common platform for all leaders, members of civil society, like-minded individuals and organisations to strive towards achieving the principles of federalism and social justice at national level.

"Social Justice as an ideology is simple – 'everything for everyone'. It is the belief that everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities. Only by ensuring this equality of opportunity can we build the egalitarian society visualised by the framers of our Constitution," said Stalin.

Referring to rationalist Thanthai Periyar and his "indomitable philosophy that has formed the bedrock of Tamil society and shaped the politics during the last eight decades," Stalin said it is because of Tamil Nadu's emphasis on social justice that helped the State to eradicate inequality to a larger extent and develop the State in all spheres.

"As I write this, our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together.

Continued on Page 7