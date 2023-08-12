Stalin flays Hindi names for 3 bills

The BJP government’s move to replace three British-era laws with Hindi names is an “audacious attempt” to tamper with the essence of India's diversity and reeks of “linguistic imperialism”, DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said on Friday, asserting that his party will continue to oppose Hindi imposition in any form.

In a terse statement titled 'Recolonisation in the name of Decolonisation', Stalin said by imposing Hindi names on three new laws, BJP and PM Modi have lost the “moral right to even utter the word Tamil hereafter.”

