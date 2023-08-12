Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
Stalin flays Hindi names for 3 bills
Highlights
The BJP government’s move to replace three British-era laws with Hindi names is an “audacious attempt” to tamper with the essence of India's diversity...
The BJP government’s move to replace three British-era laws with Hindi names is an “audacious attempt” to tamper with the essence of India's diversity and reeks of “linguistic imperialism”, DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said on Friday, asserting that his party will continue to oppose Hindi imposition in any form.
In a terse statement titled 'Recolonisation in the name of Decolonisation', Stalin said by imposing Hindi names on three new laws, BJP and PM Modi have lost the “moral right to even utter the word Tamil hereafter.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS