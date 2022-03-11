Survey Launched In Tamil Nadu To Determine The Impact Of Chronic Kidney Diseases

On Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian conducted a statewide survey at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to examine the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Tamil Nadu in honour of World Kidney Day.



The survey will be conducted by the RGGGH Institute of Nephrology and Department of Community Medicine with assistance from the Tamil Nadu National Health Mission and under the supervision of the Directorate of Public Health.

The poll will include 5,300 people from all throughout the state and will take five days to complete. The research participants will be screened for chronic renal disease by field workers (CKD). They'll have their blood sugar and creatinine levels examined. For testing, urine and blood will be obtained.

According to Dr. N Gopalakrishnan, Director, RGGGH Institute of Nephrology, the people will also be handed questionnaires. It came into light after observing that four individuals from the same area were diagnosed with CKD and required dialysis, the RGGGH team discovered a CKD hotspot in Sengadu Village in Sriperumbudur.

At an event at RGGGH on Thursday, the health minister handed out a survey testing equipment to a field worker. The minister also opened a 24-hour chest clinic at RGGGH Tower-II. The doctors said that patients with chest pain can visit the clinic at any time for a screening so that treatment can begin if the pain is caused by a cardiac condition.

Subramanian has published a brochure on kidney protection, as well as basic and secondary care options. According to the news statement, RGGGH has roughly 100 patients on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and offers 3,000 dialysis sessions per month.

Meanwhile, the event was accompanied by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu, and Dean of RGGGH Dr E Theranirajan.