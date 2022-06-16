Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: TN SSLC Results To Be Declared On June 17

According to reports, students who took the Class 10 exam should expect to receive their results by tomorrow. Students who have taken the exam and want to check and obtain their results can use the list of websites provided to do so.



Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in , results.gov.in , and dge.tn.nic.in , and results will eventually be available online at tnresults.nic.in , the state's official results portal.

However, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Tamil Nadu 10 results were postponed till 2020. Instead, on August 10th, it was made public. This year's results are expected to be released on time. TNDGE held the Class 10th Board Exams from May 6, 2022 to May 30, 2022. For the preceding few years, the pass rate for TN SSLC has been above 90 percent . This year's outcome is expected to be similar to last year's. A small decline is expected as a result of the extended school closures. On the other hand, the board is expected to be lenient in its inspection.

Meanwhile, in 2019, 95.2 percent of 10th grade pupils passed the exam. In contrast, 94.5 percent of students passed the tenth grade exam in 2018.