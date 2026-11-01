Unique bronze images of Lord Nataraja, Goddess Sivakami found in Nagapattinam

Chennai: Unique Chola-era bronze alloy idols of Lord Nataraja in classical Ananda Tandava (cosmic dance of bliss) posture and a gracefully sculpted Goddess Sivakami were recovered by Tamil Nadu State Archaeology department during excavation in Nagapattinam, minister A Rajmohan has said. The two idols were found with their respective supporting pedestals under a depth of one meter during the ongoing excavation which commenced on August 3, he said.

“Excavation works are currently underway in Nagapattinam under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology. Through these efforts, evidence showcasing the antiquity and historical significance of the Tamil people is being uncovered. I am delighted to share that several statues have been discovered, including bronze idols of Natarajar and Sivakami Amman from the Chola era,” Rajmohan, the Tamil Development minister said posting the images on X on Friday.

Rajmohan, who also holds School Education and Information and Publicity department portfolios, further said that “under the benevolent governance of the honourable Chief Minister @CMOTamilnadu, archaeological research initiatives that highlight the antiquity, culture, and history of the Tamil people are progressing with even greater excellence.”

Lord Nataraja’s idol in standing position measures 110 cm in height and 100 cm in width. The four-armed deity is captured in the classical ‘Ananda Tandava’ posture. Goddess Sivakami also in standing position is 82 cm in height and 23 cm in width. The two-armed goddess is gracefully sculpted in the traditional ‘Tribhanga’ (triple-bend) posture.

Based on initial analyses of their physical traits, iconographic attributes, ornamental etchings, and pedestal style, experts estimate the idols date back to the 12th century AD (late Chola period).

These artifacts offer crucial material evidence on the religious practices, metallurgical engineering, and maritime trade-era metal sculpture schools centered around Nagapattinam under Chola rule, an official said. Nagapattinam holds a distinct place in archaeological history for its diverse buried metal treasures.