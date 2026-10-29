- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
- 'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast
- MP govt transfers 12 IPS officers, reshuffles police administration
- Cyberabad Traffic Police plans one-way loop to ease traffic at IT corridor
- Nearly Rs 35 Crore Allegedly Missing from PNB Accounts in Greater Noida, Five Employees Suspended
- KIIFB land probe puts CPI(M)’s Kannur citadel under scrutiny
- AIADMK’s poll setbacks, internal rebellion loom over Nov 1 district secretaries meet
Polling for ZPTC, MPTC elections on Nov 5
In Short
Guntur District Election Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma confirms rescheduled MPTC and ZPTC election polling on November 5 and vote counting on November 7.
Guntur: District collector and District Election Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma announced that polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency elections will be held on November 5, for which counting will be held on November 7.
In a statement, he said the State Election Commission had released the notification for the MPTC and ZPTC elections. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, while counting of votes will commence at 8 am on November 7.
He appealed to voters to take note of the revised election schedule announced by the State Election Commission and exercise their right to vote on November 5. He stated that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the ZPTC and MPTC elections in the district were conducted peacefully and transparently.
Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh
Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity
UP govt bars those advocating ‘violent regime change’ from govt jobs
PM Modi chairs 54th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore
Cyclone Arnab damages Crops, CM Naidu to visit cyclobe hit areas
Court gags Congress MLCs over KTR defamation row