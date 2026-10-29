Polling for ZPTC, MPTC elections on Nov 5

Guntur: District collector and District Election Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma announced that polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency elections will be held on November 5, for which counting will be held on November 7.

In a statement, he said the State Election Commission had released the notification for the MPTC and ZPTC elections. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, while counting of votes will commence at 8 am on November 7.

He appealed to voters to take note of the revised election schedule announced by the State Election Commission and exercise their right to vote on November 5. He stated that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the ZPTC and MPTC elections in the district were conducted peacefully and transparently.