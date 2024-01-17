100 re-appointed retired officials under govt’s radar

Hyderabad: State Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar will be one among nearly 100 retired officials, who have been re-appointed in the previous BRS government, will be removed from the posts. The Telangana government took serious note of the reappointment of several retired officials in various departments which include the key wings of Irrigation, Health, Education and others.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a circular to all the departments to identify the retired officials who have been discharging their duties in the government by taking honorarium.

All special Chief, Principal and Secretaries of the Secretariat department have been requested to furnish the details regarding certain reappointments who are working after retirement either by reappointment, contract or outsourcing basis irrespective of sources of payment of remuneration in various wings of the State government. The Chief Secretary asked the Secretaries to send the details of the reappointed of retired officials to her on a top priority. All such officials will be removed from the services in a week or 10 days, the officials said.