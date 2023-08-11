10,000 beneficiaries finalised for ‘Minority Bandhu’

Hyderabad: Around 10,000 selected beneficiaries of ‘Minority Bandhu’ will receive a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from the government which will be distributed from August 16. Chairman, TS minority finance corporation Mohd Imtiyaz Ishaq who took part in a review meeting of officials informed that 10,000 beneficiaries will receive the amount in the first phase of distribution.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials in the Secretariat. Imtiyaz informed that all necessary steps have been taken to implement the financial assistance programme of Rs 1 lakh with 100% subsidy from August 16.