12 Best Places To Visit In Summer around Hyderabad - 2022

Planning on Hyderabad for your summer retreat is a great choice and here are the top 12 places you cannot miss -



1. Snow World - Snow World is an amusement park in Hyderabad that boasts to be the first developed theme park in India.













2. Hussain Sagar Lake - Hussain Sagar Lake, Asia's largest manmade lake, is one of the best spots to visit in Hyderabad during the summer. The lake's major attraction is a monolithic Buddha statue located directly in the middle of the lake. It is noted for fish culture, water sports, and boat trips.













3. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam- As one of the tallest dams of India, it offers a brilliant panoramic view all its across. Many here opt for boating in the man-made lake, NagarjunaKonda.













4.Ramoji Film City - 1666-acre Ramoji Film City host a summer carnival where you can experience the film sets at nighting with complete lighting.













5. Ethipothala Waterfall - Placed on river Chandra Vanka, this is a wonderful natural getaway.













6. Ananthagiri Hills - It is the hill town of ancient caves, temples, medieval fort palaces.













7. Kuntala Falls - The one day trip to enjoy tender breeze and relax amidst nature.













8. Pochera Falls - The rock-strewn bed of the river is a shutterbugs' favourite.













9. Kolleru Lake Bird Sanctuary - India's leading freshwater lake sprawling across 250 square kilometer area.













10. Horsley Hills - The pleasing hamlet surrounded by lush greenery.













11. Nehru Zoological Park - Spread over 300 acres with more than 1500 wildlife













12. Salarjung Museum - Established in 1951, it houses the artefacts from the era of Mir Yousuf Ali Khan















