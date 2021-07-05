126 caught for drunken driving in Cyberabad

Cyberabad: The traffic police on Saturday night booked 126 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol. In view of the increasing road accidents due to drunk driving, the department has resumed checkpoints in the City to catch drunk drivers.

According to the traffic police, many persons are resorting to drunk driving with no safety for themselves and other innocent road-users.

"The worrying part is that most drunk drivers are highly educated professionals in various fields who should be ideally following traffic rules in the City consciously," said a traffic police official.

Last Sunday early morning, an Audi car, driven by a drunk youth, hit an auto-rickshaw at high speed resulting in it being crushed and killing of a passenger on the spot. The victim fell out on road in the impact. The incident occurred near Inorbit Mall under the Madhapur police station limits. Many such incidents have been reported in the recent past in Cyberabad.

To curb the menace of drunk driving, the Cyberabad traffic police booked 20,326 drunken driving cases in 2021. The official said that due to the Covid pandemic, courts have ot been functioning to deal with the drunk driving offenders. All the persons caught during the drive will be prosecuted as soon as courts start functioning. The original driving licences of the offenders will be sent to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for disqualification, as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

"Persons who cause fatal accidents under drunken condition are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as per Section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which would result in imprisonment up to 10 years," the official added.