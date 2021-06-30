133 link roads being constructed in a phased manner, KTR

Hyderabad: To ease the traffic and improve connectivity to the Highways, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated 5 Link Roads, which were taken up at a cost of Rs 27.43 crore.

While inaugurating the link roads at Serilingampally on Monday, the Minister said that to ease out the traffic further the government aims to construct 133 link roads in a phased manner in the coming years. He said that the roads in the GHMC were being developed in such a way that no other Metro cities were taking up the linking roads to this extent.

The five link roads were taken up by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL). These link roads that were thrown open for commuters include two link roads from Nizampet Crossroads to Hitec City Junction, Miyapur Metro Depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction link, Novotel Hotel Road connecting the RTA office link and JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda road.

The minister said that 16 link roads in the city were already developed and six more link roads would be developed soon as these roads would decrease the traffic congestion in the city. HRDCL is also developing 22 link roads with Rs 313.65 crore. All steps were being taken up for providing basic infrastructure to the people of the city, the minister said.

Stating that roads were important standards for the development of the cities, Rao pointed out that a series of infrastructure works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 6000 crore and development of roads and underpasses were going on at a fast pace through Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP) projects at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. He said that the roads were being developed keeping in mind the growing population and density of traffic. The state was witnessing all round development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he added.

Minister for Education, Sabita Indira reddy, MLA Gandhi Arekapudi and MLC Mahendar reddy, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar were also present.