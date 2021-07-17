134 fatal accidents in Hyderabad till June 

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Thursday released a half-yearly report stating that 134 deaths have occurred. The most disturbing factor is 95 of the deaths were due to over-speeding.

While six deaths were due to drunk-driving, eight were caused by wrong-side driving, three due to minors driving, 15 to negligence driving and two caused by sudden movements of stray dogs in front of vehicles. Pedestrian deaths increased to 39 in the first half of 2021, as against 32 in the first half of last year.

According to the report, 105 deaths occurred in the first six months last year. The department also issued data on number of challans issued against life endangering violations. In the first half of 2021, it penalised 35,201 for driving without licence, as compared to 9,008 of 2020.

The triple-riding challans were 52,069 in 2021 as against 39,606 in 2020. Without helmet cases were 25,43,897 in 2021, but in 2020 they were 20,65,722. Cell phone driving cases were also 1,7618 in 2021 and 10,959 in 2020. The signal-jumping cases were 24,011 in 2021, but they were 14,988 in 2020.

The report stated that deaths due to accidents in the first half of 2021 were at the Prakashnagar/ HPS stretch, Tadbun-Zoo Park road, Malakpet Gunj Road, MJ Market-Ajanta Gate, Alwal Rythu Bazar Road. Corrective measures are being taken at these accident-prone zones in coordination with GHMC and HRDCL to prevent mishaps.