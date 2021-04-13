142 ULBs to have veg, non-veg markets soon

Hyderabad: The urban local bodies with over one lakh population will soon have an integrated veg and non-veg market and Vaikunta Dhamam. For which the State government asked the district collectors to identify lands and send proposals for such markets in 142 ULBs. As much as Rs 500 Crore have been earmarked for integrated veg and non-veg markets and Rs 200 crore for the Vaikunta Dhamams in the budget of financial year 2021-22.

According to the officials, in order to have planned growth and development in urban local bodies, government identified the gaps in urban infrastructure and special measures including Chief Minister Assurance (CMA) works, infra works under Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), were taken up for bridging the gap and to improve the quality of life. The government feels that it is an appropriate time to have modern veg and non-veg markets in ULBs.

As per the plan, market complexes will be of two types. In the ULBs with a population of 25,000 or less, the markets will be constructed in one acre land with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and those with population of more than 25,000 people will have markets built in two acres at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

In cities with more than one lakh population, there will be multiple integrated markets -- with one market for every one lakh people. But the number of markets in that particular city will be restricted to five.Each of these integrated markets will have separate vegetable, non-veg, flower and fruit stalls besides loading and unloading platforms, parking and other facilities for the visitors.

According to MAUD Department order, ULBs with 50,000 population will have one Vaikuntha Dhamam (VDs) to be built in one acre of land with an estimate cost Rs 1 crore. The ULBs with 50,000 to one lakh population will have two VDs to be constructed in one acre each with funds of Rs 1 crore each.In the cities with population between one to three lakh, there will be two VDs -- one constructed in one acre with Rs 1 crore funds and another in two acres with Rs 2 crore. In cities with more than three lakh population, two VDs will be constructed in two acres each with Rs 2 crore funds each.