1,485 teacher-spouses' transfers still pending

Hyderabad: After several protests, recently the State government approved transfer of government-teaching couple to the same place. There are some hiccups in the implementation of the orders, as shifting of only 615 couples of the 2,100 teachers was approved. Still 1,485 spouses are waiting for transfers.

On Sunday members of the Telangana Spouses Forum hold a meeting and urged that the government to consider all the pending spouse transfers in 13 districts immediately. They highlighted that the process of allotment of teachers to districts was done in December 2021, as per the Presidential Orders-2018.

"With this allotment the State government made it clear that the teacher couples should be allotted posts in districts of their choice as per memo 1655. The GO states that teacher spouses should be allotted posts first, and then all other teachers." The order was implemented in 19 districts, but 13 districts were left out of the spouse transfer."

Members of the forum have been approaching the government to resolve the issue since last year. When the allocations were announced transfers of only 615 of 2,100 teacher- couples under GO 317 were approved, said Vivek S, president of the forum and also a victim of the transfer.

"We are thankful that the government has decided to approve teacher-couples transfer in the same district, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. But the promise was fulfilled partially, as still 1,485 spouse transfers are pending in case of SGT, Pandit, PET and other teachers."

Said Madhavi, another victim, "recently the Education department allowed 615 spouse transfers in the same place, but what about the remaining teachers. We are facing hardshipa. I am posted in Mahbubabad district, while my husband is working in Ranga Reddy district. There are many more victims like us. The government should reconsider the requests of all teacher-couples,"