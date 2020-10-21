Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked the officials to set up 15 teams to monitor rivers in the city and take measures to control the floods. He directed the officials to prevent untoward incidents under GHMC limits in a review meeting over Hyderabad rains with roads and buildings principal secretary Rajath Kumar.

"Since all the rivers are overflowing in and around Hyderabad, the CM asked the officials to be alert and take measures accordingly to tackle any kind of situation," the CM said.

He asked the officials to act swiftly if any river breaches in the Hyderabad and directed to set up special teams comprising of engineers and other staff. He asked them to examine to all the lakes, tanks to estimate the danger and take precautionary measures. "As the tanks in the city have water to their capacity and are still receiving inflows. The tanks are likely to get breached causing more damage. Hence, the people residing nearby areas should be made aware of the breach and shift them to safe places," Rao said.

With the overflowing of tanks due to the rains, the excess water is reaching the colonies giving the residents a tough time.