17 pubs booked for sound pollution

Highlights

The Cyberabad police have booked cases against 17 pubs and other amusement organisation in the city for causing sound pollution and not obtaining license for entertainment.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have booked cases against 17 pubs and other amusement organisation in the city for causing sound pollution and not obtaining license for entertainment.

Teams of the Cyberabad police along with the Pollution Control Board officials checked the premises of pubs and amusement places on Friday night.

“It was found that the 17 pubs had no license and also violated permissible sound limits causing sound pollution. Cases were booked and the sound system seized,” said the police.

