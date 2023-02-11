2-day International seminar on Global Economic Situation kicks off

Hyderabad: A two-day International seminar on Global Economic Situation with specific reference to market Trends in India" was inaugurated by Air Commodore P Maheshwar, Sena Medal (Gallantry), Indian Air Force at Malla Reddy University on Friday. Air Commodore Maheshwar stated that Atmanirbhar Bharath is a source of utility for the citizens of India.

The role of MSMEs is bringing up more technological startups and he also guided the students about how to be part of the Indian Air Force and also spoke about the new Economy drivers that play major role in the country's development.

Dr VSK Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Malla Reddy University addressed the students about the importance of NEP 2020 and the importance of getting up-skilled for career development.

Also highlighted about how technology is becoming the base for global economic trends. Also mentioned is that the management students are the beacons of the upcoming marketing trends.