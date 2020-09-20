2 killed after car rams into lorry at Hyderabad outskirts

Two people were killed after a car rammed into a lorry on here at Kotturu of Rangareddy district on Sunday. The accident took place on National Highway 44 when one of the vehicles tried to overtake another and rammed into a median.

The car driver, Shyam Kumar and another person Balasubramanyam died in the mishap. The two are said to be the natives of Kazipet near Hanamkonda of erstwhile Warangal district. The police said that the persons inside the car were heading to Hyderabad from Shadnagar. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Shadnagar government hospital for autopsy.



Inspector Bhupal Sridhar registered a case and launched an investigation. Earlier on Sunday morning, three persons injured in two separate road accidents on PVNR expressway near Shamshabad. A person was hurt after he rammed his speeding car into the divider while heading to Mehdipatnam from Shamshabad and the other two were killed when their car hit the divider while proceeding towards Shamshabad from Mehdipatnam.