2 lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad arrested by NIA

Two lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with theDarbhanga railway stationblast case in Bihar.

The terrorists installed a bomb in the running passenger train which claimed many lives. The arrested were identified as Imran Malik aka Imran Khan and Mohd Nasir Khan aka Nasir Malik, both from Uttar Pradesh.



Earlier, a case has been registered by the Bihar railway police pertaining to the explosion of parcel bomb on platform no.1 of Darbhanga railway station on June 17. During the investigation, it was learned that the parcel was booked at Secunderabad and arrived on the train no. 07007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga express.



NIA said that the arrested two were brothers and have been sent for judicial remand.