Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

2 lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad arrested by NIA

National Investigating Agency
x

National Investigating Agency 

Highlights

Two lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with theDarbhanga railway stationblast case in Bihar

Two lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with theDarbhanga railway stationblast case in Bihar.

The terrorists installed a bomb in the running passenger train which claimed many lives. The arrested were identified as Imran Malik aka Imran Khan and Mohd Nasir Khan aka Nasir Malik, both from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, a case has been registered by the Bihar railway police pertaining to the explosion of parcel bomb on platform no.1 of Darbhanga railway station on June 17. During the investigation, it was learned that the parcel was booked at Secunderabad and arrived on the train no. 07007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga express.

NIA said that the arrested two were brothers and have been sent for judicial remand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X