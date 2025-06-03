2 notorious automobile thieves nabbed, vehicles worth Rs 25 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Balanagar team, in a joint operation with Jeedimetla Police, has successfully apprehended two habitual automobile theft offenders. The operation resulted in the recovery of a car, seven motorbikes, and a goods carrier vehicle, with an estimated total value of Rs 25, 00,000.

The arrested individuals have been identified as N Srinivas Rao (32) from IDA Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur, and Mohammed Shoheb (26) from Dundigal, Quthbullapur. According to police, both accused have been involved in bike thefts since 2014, committing offences within the jurisdictions of Jeedimetla, Suraram, Pet Basheerabad, Neredmet, Kushaiguda, and Shameerpet police stations under both the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. More than 15 cases have been traced to them so far.

The accused possess a significant criminal history, having been previously arrested in several theft cases by both Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, and remanded to judicial custody on multiple occasions.

In light of these arrests, the Cyberabad police have appealed to the public to always lock vehicles securely, park them in safe and well-lit areas, and urged them to install CCTV surveillance systems wherever feasible to deter such crimes.