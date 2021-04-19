2 policemen die of coronavirus in Hyderabad
Two policemen died of coronavirus here in Hyderabad on Monday. Both are working at different police stations in the city.
Among the two were -- an assistant sub-inspector Radhakrihsna, working at Bowenpally police station and the other was a head constable attached to Dabeerpura police station.
ASI Radhakrishna is said to have been admitted to hospital on April 8 after he tested positive for coronavirus. It is learned that he was also suffering from other health issues as well.
Meanwhile, the head constable, T Jitender tested positive earlier this month and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Monday.
