2 policemen die of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Highlights

Two policemen died of coronavirus here in Hyderabad on Monday. Both are working at different police stations in the city.

Among the two were -- an assistant sub-inspector Radhakrihsna, working at Bowenpally police station and the other was a head constable attached to Dabeerpura police station.

ASI Radhakrishna is said to have been admitted to hospital on April 8 after he tested positive for coronavirus. It is learned that he was also suffering from other health issues as well.

Meanwhile, the head constable, T Jitender tested positive earlier this month and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Monday.

