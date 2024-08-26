  • Menu
225 villas in Chitrapuri Colony face HMDA axe

Hyderabad: The HMDA authorities have issued notices to 225 villas in Manikonda’s Chitrapuri Colony for violating building regulations. The villas are accused of exceeding permitted height limits, constructing G+2 structures despite having approvals for only G+1. Owners have been given 15 days to respond to the notices.

The Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA has issued notice to the President, Telugu Cine Workers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Chitrapuri Colony, to submit explanation on the complaint filed and also asked to stop the further constructions of houses or else an action shall be taken as per Rules in vogue.

Further, it is stated that the 225 row houses were constructed against the GO MS 658 Revenue (ASN-III) department. Accordingly, the officials have inspected the site and noticed that the executive committee of Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, has constructed the row houses by violating the orders and permission issued by the HMDA. It is also observed that, illegally/unauthorisedly deviated was construction by adding extra built up area and also some illegal constructions were taken up over the permitted floors.

