24th batch of Haj pilgrims flagged off

Hyderabad: The 24th batch of 295 Haj pilgrims was ceremoniously flagged off on Monday by Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar at the Hyderabad Embarkation Point located at Haj House, Nampally.

At the farewell ceremony, he congratulated the pilgrims and extended heartfelt wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey. Prasad emphasised the significance of Haj and advised the pilgrims to embrace positive transformation in their lives upon their return. “When you sincerely ask forgiveness from Allah, He will forgive you,” he said, encouraging the gathering to seek spiritual uplift during the pilgrimage.

Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, chairman, State Haj Committee, urged both pilgrims and designated State Haj inspectors to assist elderly pilgrims throughout the journey and to seek their blessings. He expressed joy that the pilgrims this year are fortunate to perform “Haj Akbar”, a rare and highly significant occasion in the Islamic calendar. Sajjad Ali, executive officer, State Haj Committee, welcoming the pilgrims assured them of full support for a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage. The event was marked by a spirit of devotion, unity and care, as the pilgrims prepared to embark on their sacred journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.