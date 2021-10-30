3-day Raja Yoga session by Brahma Kumaris begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the aim of helping people attain mental peace and quality of mind, a three-day Spiritual Enlightenment Programme was launched by Brahma Kumaris at Srinagar Colony, here on Friday. Raja Yoga, a well-organised silence retreat for spiritual meditation, will be taught in the sessions by practitioner BK Manjunath Bhaiji.

In the inaugural session, Bhaiji, Ramakrishna Goud of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, Nehru Boqikar, a film producer, Brahma Kumaris branch director Sister Radha participated. The meditation session will help people to transform and overcome negative thoughts and feelings in their lives, said Sister Krishnaveni.