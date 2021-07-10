3-day Trends Expo begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Three day women's exclusive exhibition and sale opened at Hotel Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills on 9th July 2021. Entrepreneur Sailaja Reddy inaugurated the expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Sailaja Reddy said, "It's quite fascinating.

Every visitor will be charmed by the huge collection. One is bound to find it difficult to ignore the products.

What is more appealing is that they cater to both traditional and modern tastes.

All women getting bored at home due to covid situation didn't go anywhere, now it's time for shopping with all safety precautions".

Trendz Expo is showcasing designer lehengas, designer kurtas, designer pure Benaras silks, traditional sarees, handloom sarees , accessories, designer suits and much more from all over cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur , Nagpur and others across India for the fashion savvy, all available under one roof.

