3 Idiots fame Akhil Mishra passes away

Hyderabad : In a fatal mishap, Akhil Mishra who played the role of a liberarian Dubey in the 3 Idiots movie died. According to the sources, the actor along with his Suzanne Bernert were in Hyderabad for a shoot when the incident took place.



It is learnt that the actor was working in his kitchen and slipped. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Suzanne, who is also an actor rushed to home after learning about the incident. Actor Suzanne was inconsolable as she lost her husband.



It is to mention here that Akhil Mishra has worked in several films as well as television serials. Akhil was also a part of Don, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gandhi My Father, Blue Oranges, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Radio, Kamla Ki Maut and Hamari Shaadi, Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai, Kram, Well Done among others.

He was seen in television serials such as Yum Hain Hum, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Pradhanmantri, The Adventures of Hatim, Bhanwar, Rajani, Uttaran, Udaan, and Mera Dil Dewaana among others.

It is noted that Akhil and German actor Suzanne Bernert got married on February 3, 2009. They again married on September 30, 2011, in a traditional way. The duo worked in Kram and Mera Dil Dewaana. In 2019, the couple also shot a short film “Majnu ki Juliet”, which he wrote, acted in and directed it.