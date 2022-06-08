3 kids teach drunkard father a befitting lesson

Ranga Reddy : In an act of bravery , three little kids approached police station to complaint about their drunkard father. The incident took place in Adibatla of Rangareddy .

According to sources, a man identified as Panthangi Rajiv from Miryalaguda in Nalgonda was married to a woman identified as Padma and had three kids Deepu(10), Sivaramakrishna(7), and Lakshikanth (6). They all were living in TCS Colony in Adibhatla.

It was learnt that Rajiv soon became addicted to alcohol and often used to harass and physically abuse his wife Padma. On Monday afternoon, things went out of hand when he came home drunk and started thrashing Padma mercilessly and also did not spare the old-age in-laws who came to the rescue of Padma.

That's when the trio decided to go police station and complained their to cops abiout the situation in the house. The police immediately rushed to the house and took Rajiv into custody. Later Rajiv was released after a counselling. The residents were all in praise for the brave nature that kids had to save their mother.